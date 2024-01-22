Wells Fargo slashes price target on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] – find out why.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $155.34 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Riley Keough Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.50M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 47867546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $183.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.43, while it was recorded at 153.67 for the last single week of trading, and 131.08 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $932.04 billion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.