U.S. Bancorp. [USB] Revenue clocked in at $40.43 billion, down -2.93% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp. [NYSE: USB] gained 4.63% or 1.86 points to close at $42.01 with a heavy trading volume of 14388402 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:45 AM that U.S. Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2023 results today. The earnings release, earnings supplement and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

At 7 a.m. Central Time, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The conference ID for all participants is 7269933.

The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded 7.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, USB reached to a volume of 14388402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp. [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $47.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.47.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp. [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for U.S. Bancorp. [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.31, while it was recorded at 41.30 for the last single week of trading, and 35.60 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

U.S. Bancorp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

U.S. Bancorp. [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at U.S. Bancorp. [USB]

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.