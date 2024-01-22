Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain 5.07% so far this year. What now?

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 4.59% on the last trading session, reaching $151.96 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 16157122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $150.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.96, while it was recorded at 143.58 for the last single week of trading, and 119.70 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualcomm, Inc. posted 2.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.