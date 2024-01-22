Phunware Inc [PHUN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $0.25. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Phunware Announces Pricing of $5.6 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis. The offering is expected to close on or about January 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 209.02 percent and weekly performance of 236.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 224.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.49M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 545576322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 236.97. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 224.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1200, while it was recorded at 0.2308 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3430 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phunware Inc [PHUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Phunware Inc [PHUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.