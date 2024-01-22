Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] price surged by 4.21 percent to reach at $2.87. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024.

The one-year MRVL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.07. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $71.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 71.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 19.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.76 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.93, while it was recorded at 67.17 for the last single week of trading, and 54.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc Fundamentals:

Marvell Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

MRVL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 12.27%.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.