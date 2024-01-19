WestRock Co [WRK] Stock trading around $40.49 per share: What’s Next?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.27%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM that WestRock to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on February 1, 2024.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will release fiscal 2024 first quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Due to the proposed business combination with Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock will not host a conference call.

Over the last 12 months, WRK stock rose by 9.14%. The one-year WestRock Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.62. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.39 billion, with 256.40 million shares outstanding and 253.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, WRK stock reached a trading volume of 3197323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Co [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.43, while it was recorded at 41.09 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Co Fundamentals:

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

WRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Co posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK.

WestRock Co [WRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.