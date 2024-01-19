Talos Energy Inc [TALO] moved up 0.64: Why It’s Important

Talos Energy Inc [NYSE: TALO] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.61. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 10:26 PM that Talos Energy Announces Pricing of Upsized Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock, for total gross proceeds of approximately $351.0 million. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the previously announced acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy Inc. (the “QuarterNorth Acquisition”). In the event that the QuarterNorth Acquisition is not completed, the proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Talos Energy Inc stock has also loss -3.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TALO stock has declined by -20.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.26% and lost -11.38% year-on date.

The market cap for TALO stock reached $1.56 billion, with 124.08 million shares outstanding and 105.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 15655920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $19.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 56.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Talos Energy Inc [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Talos Energy Inc [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TALO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TALO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.