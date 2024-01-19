HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.12%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 10:11 PM that Aydin Kilic Accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s amended and restated prospectus supplement dated August 17, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2024) – HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce Aydin Kilic, President & CEO of HIVE, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council which is an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives.

Over the last 12 months, HIVE stock rose by 1.28%. The one-year HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.62. The average equity rating for HIVE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $277.79 million, with 87.63 million shares outstanding and 87.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, HIVE stock reached a trading volume of 2950912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.12. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

