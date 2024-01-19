For Wayfair Inc [W], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] loss -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $50.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Reports Positive Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth with Strong Order Momentum and Profitability.

Q3 Net Revenue of $2.9 billion with 22.3 million Active Customers.

Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3408850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $66.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -20.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.74, while it was recorded at 52.02 for the last single week of trading, and 54.69 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Wayfair Inc [W]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc posted -1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.