Cybin Inc [CYBN] is -12.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.36. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM that Cybin Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 1 Studies of Proprietary Deuterated DMT Molecules CYB004 and SPL028.

– Intravenous (“IV”) CYB004 demonstrated robust and rapid-onset psychedelic effects at lower doses compared to native DMT, suggesting potential as a short-acting, scalable treatment -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Intramuscular (“IM”) dosing of SPL028 produced robust, short-duration psychedelic effects in the majority of participants -.

Cybin Inc stock has also loss -19.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYBN stock has declined by -32.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.59% and lost -12.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $148.04 million, with 411.22 million shares outstanding and 344.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 4975038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.03. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4331, while it was recorded at 0.3894 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3984 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cybin Inc [CYBN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cybin Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBN.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.