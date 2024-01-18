why Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $312.49

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $330.06. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Palo Alto Networks Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). Palo Alto Networks provides a feature-rich EPP as part of Cortex XDR®, which is designed to prevent the latest endpoint threats. As the original visionary behind extended detection and response, Cortex XDR extends prevention capabilities by ingesting security data from the network, cloud and other sources to accurately detect and respond to never-before-seen attacks, delivering superior security outcomes to its customers.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3928709 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $104.07 billion, with 315.30 million shares outstanding and 310.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3928709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $312.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 8.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 285.03, while it was recorded at 325.39 for the last single week of trading, and 241.09 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.