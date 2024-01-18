Wall Street Analyst Initiated 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]. What else is Wall St. saying

22nd Century Group Inc [NASDAQ: XXII] closed the trading session at $0.17. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:45 AM that 22nd Century Group Provides Shareholder Update and Highlights Insider Stock Purchases from Management.

Fireside Chat Webcast Event to Take Place January 17, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Buffalo, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2024) – 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) (the “Company” or “22nd Century”), a biotechnology company focused on utilizing advanced plant technologies to improve health and wellness, today provided a shareholder update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.12 percent and weekly performance of -4.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 4084665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

XXII stock trade performance evaluation

22nd Century Group Inc [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for 22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2497, while it was recorded at 0.1861 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7538 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

22nd Century Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

22nd Century Group Inc [XXII]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XXII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XXII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.