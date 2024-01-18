R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $14

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] gained 0.43% or 0.04 points to close at $9.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5968127 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:05 PM that R1 RCM Completes Acquisition of Acclara, Providence’s Modular Services Business.

Company Enters 10-Year Agreement to Provide Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Services to Providence.

Company to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Financial Outlook on February 27, 2024.

The daily chart for RCM points out that the company has recorded -48.55% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 5968127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $16.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.