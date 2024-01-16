Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $3.21 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $3.2801. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Grab Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue grew 61% year-over-year to $615 million1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Loss for the period improved by 71% year-over-year to $99 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.75 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.17M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 14039814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 154.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$141,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.