Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agenus Inc [AGEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.64, while the highest price level was $0.7488. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Agenus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Agenus’ Board of Directors granted, as of January 2, 2024 (“Grant Date”), inducement awards to Manuel Duenas and Benny Johnson in connection with their appointments as Head of Market Access and Senior Medical Director, respectively. The Compensation Committee approved the awards pursuant to Agenus’ 2015 Inducement Equity Plan and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards to Manuel Duenas consist of (i) options to purchase 95,000 shares of Agenus common stock with a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Agenus’ common stock on the Grant Date, and vesting over four years in equal annual installments and (ii) 110,000 restricted stock units that vest over three years in equal annual installments; provided that each equity award to Manuel Duenas is subject to him maintaining a service relationship with the company through the relevant vest date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.70 percent and weekly performance of -17.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 12654690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.80. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7551, while it was recorded at 0.7188 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2619 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.