Market cap of Treasure Global Inc [TGL] reaches 1.92M – now what?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] loss -8.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Treasure Global’s ZCITY Launches Live Commerce Solution on Meta Platforms.

Taps into Malaysia’s Exponential Growth in e-Commerce, Projected to Reach $20.93 Billion by 2029.

Treasure Global Inc represents 17.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 million with the latest information. TGL stock price has been found in the range of $0.0891 to $0.115.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 10888783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for TGL stock

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, TGL shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.16 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1736, while it was recorded at 0.0983 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7211 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.75 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Treasure Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Additionally, TGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Treasure Global Inc [TGL] managed to generate an average of -$113,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 850.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 15.29.Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Treasure Global Inc [TGL]

