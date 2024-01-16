Market cap of Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] reaches 116.20M – now what?

Elevation Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: ELEV] closed the trading session at $2.74 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.08, while the highest price level was $2.87. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Elevation Oncology Announces Program Updates and Upcoming 2024 Milestones.

— Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EO-3021 Now Expected Mid-2024 —- Expanding EO-3021 Clinical Development Program to Include Combination Strategy — — Announcing HER3-targeting ADC as Second Pipeline Program; Development Candidate Nomination in 2024—- Entering 2024 in Strong Financial Position, with Cash into 2H 2025 –.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced program updates and upcoming 2024 milestones.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 410.24 percent and weekly performance of 213.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 470.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 297.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ELEV reached to a volume of 15476748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 213.29. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 470.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.95 for Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.67, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ELEV is now -86.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.03. Additionally, ELEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] managed to generate an average of -$2,881,212 per employee.Elevation Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.99 and a Current Ratio set at 12.99.

The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.