Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -0.36% or -0.56 points to close at $154.62 with a heavy trading volume of 38387161 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 10:19 AM that National Safety Council Releases Inaugural MSD Pledge Community Report on Workplace Injury Progress.

Survey among more than 50 companies shows majority have strong safety cultures, more focus needed on musculoskeletal disorder risk reduction and innovation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Musculoskeletal disorders, or MSDs, are the most common workplace injury, costing U.S. businesses in the private sector nearly $17 billion a year, according to the Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index. Recognizing the impact these injuries have on workers and businesses, the National Safety Council, with funding from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), established the groundbreaking MSD Solutions Lab in 2021 to solve workplace MSDs. As a hallmark initiative of the lab, the MSD Pledge was launched in June 2022 and many of the world’s leading employers have joined the global effort to reduce this pervasive safety challenge. To help monitor progress along this journey of transforming workplace safety and improving the lives of millions of workers, NSC developed the MSD Solutions Index, an annual benchmarking survey, and today released the inaugural findings in the MSD Solutions Index Pledge Community Report.

It opened the trading session at $155.39, the shares rose to $156.20 and dropped to $154.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded 14.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 50.99M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 38387161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $182.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.23, while it was recorded at 152.80 for the last single week of trading, and 130.05 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.