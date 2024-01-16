BofA Securities lifts Barclays plc ADR [BCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.52 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 11:18 AM that Barclays establishes new Energy Transition Group to support clients on the path to net zero.

Barclays today announces that it is establishing a new Energy Transition Group, within its Corporate and Investment Bank. The new group will be responsible for providing strategic advice to clients as they explore potential energy transition opportunities.

“At Barclays, we have long believed the energy transition will effectively re-shape how businesses and the world are thinking about the transition to net-zero,” says Cathal Deasy, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. “The creation of this new team is a natural evolution and further enables us to better serve as a lead advisor to clients in the energy and power sectors and presents a powerful One Barclays opportunity to drive value for shareholders.”.

Barclays plc ADR stock is now -4.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.70 and lowest of $7.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.44, which means current price is +0.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.90M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 27690096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $10.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays plc ADR [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 2.10%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.