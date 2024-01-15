why Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Full House Resorts, Inc. [NASDAQ: FLL] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.85 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM that Chamonix, Colorado’s Newest and Most Luxurious Casino Hotel, Opens at Noon on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Located in charming Cripple Creek, Chamonix is conveniently located less than an hour from Colorado Springs and approximately two hours from Denver.

Full House Resorts, Inc. stock is now -9.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.96 and lowest of $4.745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.13, which means current price is +4.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 173.14K shares, FLL reached a trading volume of 75183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLL shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Full House Resorts, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full House Resorts, Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

How has FLL stock performed recently?

Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, FLL shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.07.

Return on Total Capital for FLL is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 424.95. Additionally, FLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL] managed to generate an average of -$9,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Full House Resorts, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full House Resorts, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Full House Resorts, Inc. [FLL]

