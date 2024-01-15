Morphic Holding Inc [MORF] fell -3.77% so far this year. What now?

Morphic Holding Inc [NASDAQ: MORF] closed the trading session at $27.79 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.47, while the highest price level was $28.97. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Morphic to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

-Dr. Praveen Tipirneni, returns in full capacity as Chief Executive Officer from medical leave-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 654.96K shares, MORF reached to a volume of 209241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morphic Holding Inc [MORF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MORF shares is $55.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MORF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morphic Holding Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphic Holding Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MORF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 207.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.58.

MORF stock trade performance evaluation

Morphic Holding Inc [MORF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, MORF shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MORF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Morphic Holding Inc [MORF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.69, while it was recorded at 28.24 for the last single week of trading, and 42.05 for the last 200 days.

Morphic Holding Inc [MORF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morphic Holding Inc [MORF] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.53 and a Gross Margin at +98.58. Morphic Holding Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.38.

Return on Total Capital for MORF is now -18.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morphic Holding Inc [MORF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, MORF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morphic Holding Inc [MORF] managed to generate an average of -$578,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Morphic Holding Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.25 and a Current Ratio set at 38.25.

Morphic Holding Inc [MORF]: Institutional Ownership

