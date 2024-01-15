Market Analysts see Semileds Corp [LEDS] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Semileds Corp [NASDAQ: LEDS] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.34. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM that SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended November 30, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $598 thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $881 thousand, or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Semileds Corp stands at 8.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for LEDS stock reached $6.62 million, with 4.94 million shares outstanding and 3.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.49K shares, LEDS reached a trading volume of 81242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Semileds Corp [LEDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEDS shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Semileds Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semileds Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has LEDS stock performed recently?

Semileds Corp [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, LEDS shares dropped by -22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Semileds Corp [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2949, while it was recorded at 1.3456 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8766 for the last 200 days.

Semileds Corp [LEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semileds Corp [LEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.93 and a Gross Margin at +16.84. Semileds Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.99.

Return on Total Capital for LEDS is now -29.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Semileds Corp [LEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 791.83. Additionally, LEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Semileds Corp [LEDS] managed to generate an average of -$17,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Semileds Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Semileds Corp [LEDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semileds Corp go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Semileds Corp [LEDS]

The top three institutional holders of LEDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LEDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LEDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.