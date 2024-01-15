JOANN Inc [JOAN] Is Currently -0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JOANN Inc [NASDAQ: JOAN] loss -0.23% or 0.0 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 64692 shares. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that JOANN Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results And Increases Top-Line Full Year Outlook.

Net sales totaled $539.8 million; eCommerce sales up 11.5% to last year.

Gross profit of $282.1 million increased 0.4% compared to the third quarter of last year.

It opened the trading session at $0.471, the shares rose to $0.4782 and dropped to $0.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JOAN points out that the company has recorded -60.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 244.67K shares, JOAN reached to a volume of 64692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JOANN Inc [JOAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOAN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for JOANN Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for JOAN stock

JOANN Inc [JOAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, JOAN shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for JOANN Inc [JOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5258, while it was recorded at 0.4748 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0239 for the last 200 days.

JOANN Inc [JOAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOANN Inc [JOAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.07 and a Gross Margin at +43.36. JOANN Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOAN is now -6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. Additionally, JOAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.94.

JOANN Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

JOANN Inc [JOAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOANN Inc go to -7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JOANN Inc [JOAN]

The top three institutional holders of JOAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JOAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JOAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.