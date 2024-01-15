Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [GLMD] is -0.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [NASDAQ: GLMD] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Galmed Announces a delay in the initiation of its Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Phase 2a Study.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and fibrotic diseases, announced today a delay of at least 6 months in the initiation of its Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Ph 2a Study.

In May 2023, Galmed announced the pivoting of its clinical program to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its lead compound, Aramchol meglumine, for the treatment PSC. All work was designed to ensure the initiation of a proof-of-concept Phase 2a study in the last quarter of 2023. Prior to the initiation of the Ph 2a study, Galmed had planned to complete a Ph1 pharmacokinetic (PK) study to determine the bioavailability of the newly improved Aramchol meglumine formulation and then submit a new IND application for Aramchol meglumine for PSC to the US FDA.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd represents 3.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.73 million with the latest information. GLMD stock price has been found in the range of $0.4313 to $0.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 176.42K shares, GLMD reached a trading volume of 64510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLMD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [GLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, GLMD shares gained by 35.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [GLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3947, while it was recorded at 0.4478 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9901 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for GLMD is now -79.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [GLMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.33. Additionally, GLMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd [GLMD] managed to generate an average of -$893,300 per employee.Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.59 and a Current Ratio set at 6.79.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd go to 20.00%.

