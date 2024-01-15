Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] stock Upgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $8

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: BNOX] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Bionomics to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2024.

The Company will provide an update on its leading asset BNC210 and their partnership strategy.

Compared to the average trading volume of 254.69K shares, BNOX reached a trading volume of 143475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNOX shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionomics Ltd. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 913.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has BNOX stock performed recently?

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.18. With this latest performance, BNOX shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5867, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1212 for the last 200 days.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147875.51. Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -144450.30.

Return on Total Capital for BNOX is now -71.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.61. Additionally, BNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Insider trade positions for Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]

