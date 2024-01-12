why Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.44

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] slipped around -0.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.74 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on January 24, 2024.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock is now -4.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STX Stock saw the intraday high of $81.84 and lowest of $79.3901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.93, which means current price is +2.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 2744908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $72.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has STX stock performed recently?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.76, while it was recorded at 81.15 for the last single week of trading, and 67.24 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.51 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.16.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.87. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] managed to generate an average of -$15,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Insider trade positions for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.