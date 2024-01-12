Wells Fargo slashes price target on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] – find out why.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.02%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2023.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.45 trillion as of December 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $9.4 billion for December 2023, and $28.3 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $81.8 billion.

The below table shows the firm’s assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm’s target date retirement portfolios.

Over the last 12 months, TROW stock dropped by -6.77%. The one-year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.45. The average equity rating for TROW stock is currently 3.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.42 billion, with 224.31 million shares outstanding and 218.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, TROW stock reached a trading volume of 3445551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $98.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.92.

TROW Stock Performance Analysis:

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.11, while it was recorded at 107.20 for the last single week of trading, and 107.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +79.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Total Capital for TROW is now 21.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.89. Additionally, TROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] managed to generate an average of $193,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

TROW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to -5.10%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TROW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TROW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.