Weibo Corp ADR [WB] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $10

Weibo Corp ADR [NASDAQ: WB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.38%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM that Weibo Corporation Prices Offering of American Depositary Shares in connection with the Delta Placement of Borrowed ADSs.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WB; HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced the pricing of a previously announced offering of 6,233,785 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each currently representing one Class A ordinary share of Weibo, par value US$0.00025 per share (the “ADS Offering”), which the Company will lend (the “Borrowed ADSs”) to an affiliate of the underwriter in the ADS Offering (such affiliate, the “ADS Borrower”) pursuant to an ADS lending agreement with the ADS Borrower (the “ADS Lending Agreement”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Concurrently with the ADS Offering, the Company priced the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of convertible senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million due 2030 (the “Notes”) pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company has granted the initial purchaser in the Notes Offering an option, exercisable within a 30-day period, beginning on and including the date of the Notes Offering, to purchase up to an additional US$30 million in principal amount of the Notes.

Over the last 12 months, WB stock dropped by -53.31%. The one-year Weibo Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.4. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.33 billion, with 145.37 million shares outstanding and 145.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, WB stock reached a trading volume of 3482379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corp ADR [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weibo Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-12-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corp ADR is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.05.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corp ADR [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.38. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Weibo Corp ADR [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corp ADR [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.72 and a Gross Margin at +78.19. Weibo Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corp ADR [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.68. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corp ADR [WB] managed to generate an average of $112,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Weibo Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

WB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corp ADR go to 1.69%.

Weibo Corp ADR [WB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.