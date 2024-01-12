Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Stock trading around $60.31 per share: What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] slipped around -1.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $60.31 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 7:39 AM that PSE&G Files Scheduled Rate Case, Its First in Nearly 6 Years.

PSE&G Prioritizes Affordability while Enhancing Reliability.

PSE&G, New Jersey’s largest electric and gas utility, today filed its scheduled rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. Filed as required by the NJ Board of Public Utilities’ rules, this rate case is PSE&G’s first comprehensive electric and gas rate case in nearly six years. A main component of the case is to recover capital investments made to strengthen and modernize the state’s electric and gas infrastructure since PSE&G’s last rate case in 2018. PSE&G’s request is among the lowest proposed rate increases filed by a NJ public utility over the past several years.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. stock is now -1.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEG Stock saw the intraday high of $61.80 and lowest of $59.8813 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.46, which means current price is +0.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 2618836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.44, while it was recorded at 61.61 for the last single week of trading, and 61.76 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.