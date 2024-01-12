Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Revenue clocked in at $32.07 billion, up 9.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $635.72 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Henlius and Sermonix Announce Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements for Novel Endocrine Therapy Lasofoxifene.

Partnership expands Henlius’ portfolio with license of exclusive China rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize lasofoxifene; Sermonix retains all other global rights.

Henlius to facilitate clinical development for the initiated Phase 3 MRCT (ELAINE-3) of lasofoxifene in the territory.

Lilly(Eli) & Co represents 950.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $603.50 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $628.14 to $639.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 2687543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $647.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 13.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 185.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 591.97, while it was recorded at 627.19 for the last single week of trading, and 507.78 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 28.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.