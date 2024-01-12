JP Morgan slashes price target on HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] – find out why.

HUYA Inc ADR [NYSE: HUYA] traded at a high on 01/11/24, posting a 8.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.50. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2643177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HUYA Inc ADR stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for HUYA stock reached $306.43 million, with 89.40 million shares outstanding and 87.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 2643177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30.

How has HUYA stock performed recently?

HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.47 and a Gross Margin at +6.63. HUYA Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now -8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA] managed to generate an average of -$47,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.HUYA Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.13 and a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Earnings analysis for HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc ADR go to -6.68%.

Insider trade positions for HUYA Inc ADR [HUYA]

The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.