For Ovintiv Inc [OVV], Analyst sees a drop to $58. What next?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.13 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Ovintiv Names Sippy Chhina to Board of Directors.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that Sippy Chhina has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective January 15, 2024.

Chhina, 57, recently retired as a Partner at Deloitte Canada LLP, a leading multinational professional services network, where she held various roles since 2006. In addition to her client responsibilities, she also served as a member on the Board of Deloitte Canada and was a Vice Chair of the Firm. Prior to joining Deloitte Canada, Chhina served in roles of increasing responsibility with BDO LLP, including Partner from 1999 to 2006. She brings deep technical expertise in accounting, audit and financial reporting matters, extensive energy industry experience and professional services experience. Chhina immigrated to Canada from India in 1985, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ovintiv Inc stock is now -6.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $41.69 and lowest of $40.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.47, which means current price is +0.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 2488799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $54.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 42.11 for the last single week of trading, and 42.26 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]

The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OVV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.