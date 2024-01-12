For Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS], Analyst sees a rise to $9.20. What next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.15 during the day while it closed the day at $6.65. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:40 AM that Navitas Semiconductor Names Janet Chou Chief Financial Officer.

Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock has also loss -6.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVTS stock has inclined by 5.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.79% and lost -17.60% year-on date.

The market cap for NVTS stock reached $1.19 billion, with 153.63 million shares outstanding and 117.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 3007544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $10.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

NVTS stock trade performance evaluation

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -317.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +198.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVTS is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, NVTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] managed to generate an average of $321,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.38 and a Current Ratio set at 4.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.