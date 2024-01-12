Barclays lifts Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] price plunged by -1.20 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM that Santander Closes on Transaction with the FDIC to Service Signature Bank’s Multifamily Real Estate Assets.

Santander to acquire a 20% equity stake in a joint venture to service a $9 billion multifamily portfolio.

FDIC partnership builds on Santander’s deep expertise and scale in the multifamily sector.

A sum of 3514931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $4.18 and dropped to a low of $4.10 until finishing in the latest session at $4.12.

The one-year SAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.97. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.29. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

SAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.