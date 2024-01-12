Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell -5.64% so far this year. What now?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] gained 0.87% or 0.11 points to close at $12.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3018608 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Alamos Gold Achieves Increased 2023 Guidance with Record Annual Production and Provides Three-Year Production and Operating Guidance.

Production guidance increased for 2024; low-cost growth expected to drive 7% increase in production and 11% decrease in all-in sustaining costs over the next three years supporting strong ongoing free cash flow.

It opened the trading session at $12.77, the shares rose to $12.90 and dropped to $12.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGI points out that the company has recorded 0.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AGI reached to a volume of 3018608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for AGI stock

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $13,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.