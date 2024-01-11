Market cap of Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] reaches 17.13M – now what?

Renalytix Plc ADR [NASDAQ: RNLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.48%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that New published data demonstrates KidneyIntelX™ has broad implications for winning war on chronic kidney disease.

Electronic health record deployment of KidneyIntelX was associated with clinical actions that slowed progression of chronic kidney disease and improved Type 2 diabetes control in just 12 months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Results demonstrated a 61% increase in preventative drug prescriptions among patients in the high-risk group and improved specialist referrals which can significantly reduce overall cost of care and improve patient outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, RNLX stock dropped by -86.18%. The one-year Renalytix Plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.97. The average equity rating for RNLX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.13 million, with 46.89 million shares outstanding and 46.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.97K shares, RNLX stock reached a trading volume of 3248992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNLX shares is $3.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renalytix Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix Plc ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93.

RNLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.48. With this latest performance, RNLX shares dropped by -22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5653, while it was recorded at 0.4119 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8952 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Renalytix Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1240.70 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. Renalytix Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1340.20.

Return on Total Capital for RNLX is now -139.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.95. Additionally, RNLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Renalytix Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RNLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RNLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RNLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.