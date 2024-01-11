Market Analysts see NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.94. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 9:40 AM that Direct Energy Chosen to Serve Boston Community Choice Electricity Program.

– Affordable green energy options advance the city’s carbon neutrality goals –.

Direct Energy Services, LLC, one of North America’s leading providers of retail electricity and related services, is now proudly serving more than 200,000 households and businesses as the supplier of the City of Boston’s Community Choice Electricity Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3250012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NRG Energy Inc. stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $11.50 billion, with 229.56 million shares outstanding and 217.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 3250012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has NRG stock performed recently?

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 51.58 for the last single week of trading, and 39.35 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.