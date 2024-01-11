Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] Is Currently 41.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clearmind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: CMND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.26%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:18 AM that Clearmind Medicine Completed Type A Meeting with the FDA.

“We’re pleased to report we recently met with the FDA to align on the content of our IND resubmission for CMND-100,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. “The meeting was informative and productive, and we’re eager to advance the U.S. regulatory process and potentially bring a new hope for millions suffering from AUD by providing an innovative approach to overcome the challenges associated with the current available treatments to date.”.

Over the last 12 months, CMND stock dropped by -97.27%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CMND stock reached a trading volume of 47028498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

CMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clearmind Medicine Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CMND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.