why Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.53

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] price plunged by -1.73 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

A sum of 3934941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.59M shares. Ally Financial Inc shares reached a high of $34.58 and dropped to a low of $34.035 until finishing in the latest session at $34.12.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.97. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $35.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.97, while it was recorded at 34.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.