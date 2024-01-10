Visa Inc [V] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] closed the trading session at $263.33 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $261.143, while the highest price level was $263.62. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on January 25, 2024.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, January 25, 2024. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.14 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, V reached to a volume of 7054940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $285.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 26.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.58, while it was recorded at 260.63 for the last single week of trading, and 238.79 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.00. Visa Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.03.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 37.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.17. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc [V] managed to generate an average of $589,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc [V] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.92%.

Visa Inc [V]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.