Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [NASDAQ: TNXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.69%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Additional Data Highlighting the Favorable Tolerability and Differentiated Side Effect Profile of TNX-102 SL in Second Positive Phase 3 Clinical Trial for the Management of Fibromyalgia.

As previously announced, Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL met its primary endpoint (p=0.00005) with statistically significant and clinically meaningful daily pain reduction over placebo.

Results demonstrated a favorable tolerability and side effect profile, including improvement in female sexual function and no increases in weight or blood pressure – three treatment-limiting side effects often observed with currently approved medicines for fibromyalgia.

Over the last 12 months, TNXP stock dropped by -92.50%. The one-year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.43. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.69 million, with 58.61 million shares outstanding and 58.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, TNXP stock reached a trading volume of 4893580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.69. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4649, while it was recorded at 0.3634 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3730 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -52.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$942,034 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp [TNXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

