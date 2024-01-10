Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.00 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

26th Annual Needham Growth ConferenceTuesday, January 16, 202412:45 p.m. PST; 3:45 p.m. EST.

Nutanix Inc stock is now -1.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $48.9994 and lowest of $46.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.83, which means current price is +5.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 5006360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $51.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.65, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 33.00 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.23 and a Gross Margin at +82.15. Nutanix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -29.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.35. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 213.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$39,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.