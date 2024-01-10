Cybin Inc [CYBN] Is Currently 4.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] gained 4.70% or 0.02 points to close at $0.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4338506 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM that Cybin Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 1 Studies of Proprietary Deuterated DMT Molecules CYB004 and SPL028.

– Intravenous (“IV”) CYB004 demonstrated robust and rapid-onset psychedelic effects at lower doses compared to native DMT, suggesting potential as a short-acting, scalable treatment -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Intramuscular (“IM”) dosing of SPL028 produced robust, short-duration psychedelic effects in the majority of participants -.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.41 and dropped to $0.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYBN points out that the company has recorded -6.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -95.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 4338506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4578, while it was recorded at 0.3981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3979 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.