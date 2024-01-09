Exane BNP Paribas lifts Realty Income Corp. [O] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] jumped around 1.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $59.48 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 10:24 PM that Realty Income Prices $1.25 Billion Dual-tranche Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $450 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), and $800 million of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2034 (the “2034 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “notes”). The public offering price for the 2029 Notes was 99.225% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 4.923%, and the public offering price for the 2034 Notes was 98.910% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.265%. Combined, the notes have a weighted average tenor of approximately 8.3 years, a weighted average semi-annual yield to maturity of 5.142%, and weighted average coupon rate of 4.990%.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment or repurchase of Realty Income’s indebtedness (including borrowings under Realty Income’s revolving credit facility and commercial paper programs), foreign currency swaps or other hedging instruments, the development, redevelopment and acquisition of additional properties, acquisition or business combination transactions, and the expansion and improvement of certain properties in our portfolio.

Realty Income Corp. stock is now 3.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $59.545 and lowest of $57.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.85, which means current price is +4.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, O reached a trading volume of 8769403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corp. [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.00, while it was recorded at 58.28 for the last single week of trading, and 57.17 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.