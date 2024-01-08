Immunic Inc [IMUX] stock Downgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $5

Immunic Inc [NASDAQ: IMUX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.32%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM that Immunic Highlights 2023 Accomplishments and Upcoming Milestones.

– Evidence for Neuroprotective Activity of Vidofludimus Calcium from Phase 2 CALLIPER Interim Analysis, Consistent Across the Entire Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Population and All Subtypes –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Phase 3 ENSURE Program in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Ongoing –.

Over the last 12 months, IMUX stock dropped by 0.00%. The one-year Immunic Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.89. The average equity rating for IMUX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.76 million, with 39.31 million shares outstanding and 38.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 828.32K shares, IMUX stock reached a trading volume of 18319203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Immunic Inc [IMUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMUX shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMUX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Immunic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunic Inc is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

IMUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Immunic Inc [IMUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, IMUX shares gained by 18.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Immunic Inc [IMUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2140, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5993 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immunic Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IMUX is now -71.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunic Inc [IMUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.37. Additionally, IMUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunic Inc [IMUX] managed to generate an average of -$1,824,348 per employee.Immunic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.67.

IMUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immunic Inc go to 15.50%.

Immunic Inc [IMUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IMUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IMUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.