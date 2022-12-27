What Caused The AIM ImmunoTech Stock To Rise In Pre-Hours Session?

Following good clinical trial findings, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) is soaring today, up 3.66% to trade at $0.38 at the last check in premarket activity.

What outcomes has AIM disclosed?

Lisanne C.A. Smidt of the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR), Leiden, the Netherlands, recently presented data at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022 in a poster titled, “Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I: Poly C12U) in healthy subjects”, announced AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) this month. The research indicated that a 13-day dose schedule for intranasal Ampligen (rintatolimod) in healthy participants had favorable safety, tolerability, and biological efficacy.

Ampligen was shown to be well tolerated when administered intranasally repeatedly. All treatment groups and the placebo group did not report any severe or significant adverse events (AEs). Following dosage, IL-6, IL-8, and TNF production increased for both Ampligen and the placebo; key immunomodulators MCP-1 and RANTES peaked 3–24 hours later, primarily for 500 g Ampligen. AIM ImmunoTech found that intranasal Ampligen treatment did not significantly alter the quantity of nasal immune cells at the levels examined.

The intriguing potential of Ampligen’s capability to suppress respiratory viruses at the site of entry is supported by the results of this Phase 1 trial examining intranasal administration of Ampligen in healthy people. All evaluated dosage levels of the repeated intranasal dosing regimen demonstrated good tolerability.

As AIM continues to advance the development of Ampligen as a prospective intranasal prophylactic strategy to prevent infection and spread of COVID-19, these Phase 1 data, combined with the earlier encouraging results of in vitro modeling, which illustrated that Ampligen could lessen SARS-CoV-2 immunogenic yield and quality by 90% at medically attainable nebulized Ampligen dosage levels, continue to be encouraging.

How did AIM continue running trials?

Laboratory tests on SARS-CoV-2 by AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) demonstrate that Ampligen has a significant influence on viral replication. Similar protective effects against SARS-CoV-2 may be anticipated based on AIM’s earlier research on Ampligen in SARS-CoV-1 animal experiments. In a current Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of COVID-19 cancer patients, AIM is assessing Ampligen for its efficacy and safety in reducing SARS-CoV-2 virus multiplication from upper airways in patients.