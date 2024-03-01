Sterling Check (STER) Stock Skyrockets: 26% Surge Sends Shockwaves

During the most recent trading session, Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) sent shockwaves through the stock market by rising an astounding 26.17% to close at $15.67. A number of events, including the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, and an alluring takeover offer, served as the impetus for this incredible ascent.

In terms of numbers, Sterling Check’s quarterly revenues decreased by 0.3% from the previous year to $169.4 million, while its yearly revenues decreased by a larger 6.1% to $719.6 million. Nevertheless, the yearly Adjusted EBITDA amount experienced a minor decline, falling 6.8% to $185.0 million. The same was true for adjusted net income, which dropped by 3.8% for the quarter and a much larger 11.9% for the whole year.