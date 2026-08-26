A Weak Futures Open Hides a Bigger Bond-Market Test

Monday’s US futures pointed to a soft opening rather than a rout. The S&P 500 contract was down 0.2%, the Dow contract lost 0.1% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.7%. The more consequential movement remains in the Treasury market, where yields have resisted government efforts to push long-term borrowing costs lower.

What markets are waiting for

Investors will receive two major US releases on Wednesday. The personal consumption expenditures report will update the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge for July. Consumer inflation has remained above 3%, compared with the central bank’s 2% goal.

The Commerce Department will also revise its estimate of second-quarter economic growth. Its initial calculation showed annualised growth of 1.5%, with increased imports acting as a drag. Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh’s coming Jackson Hole speech adds another policy event to a week already sensitive to rates.

The Treasury intervention bought time, not a trend

The Treasury Department announced last week that it would double purchases of long-dated government bonds. The measure initially eased selling pressure, but the effect faded. The 10-year yield returned to 4.73% on Friday and was close behind at 4.72% on Monday. The 30-year yield stayed near levels last seen in 2007.

Buybacks can improve trading in less liquid bonds and reduce stress at specific points of the market. They cannot erase the government’s underlying financing requirement, and that difference is becoming visible in the price investors demand to lend for decades.

Three large borrowers are meeting in one market

The first borrower is the federal government. An Investing.com analysis put total debt above $40 trillion, the annual deficit near $2 trillion and debt-service costs above $1 trillion. Interest expense is moving toward 20% of government revenue.

The second group is the technology sector. Spending on data centres, semiconductors, electricity and software has supported the economy, with the AI investment cycle adding close to one percentage point to real growth. It has also required extensive borrowing. US companies issued roughly $2.9 trillion of bonds during the past 12 months.

The third borrower is everyone affected by those benchmarks. Mortgage rates, business loans and many other forms of credit are priced from Treasury yields. When government and corporate supply push those benchmarks higher, households and smaller companies inherit the increase.

Why the equity response may arrive slowly

Stocks do not have to fall immediately when bond yields rise. Earnings growth can support valuations, and the AI investment boom has strengthened profits and economic activity. That cushion explains why equity markets can remain close to highs even as the cost of capital increases.

But competition changes as Treasury yields move toward 5%. Investors can receive a meaningful return from government debt without assuming the operating and valuation risks attached to shares. Premium-priced companies must then deliver stronger results to justify the additional risk.

Monday’s technology moves fit that pattern

Before the opening bell, Sandisk was down 5%, Coherent more than 5%, Corning 3% and Micron 3%. Those declines followed a Friday session in which the S&P 500 added 0.4%, only its second gain in six trading days since reaching a record.

The immediate market may still turn on Wednesday’s data or the message from Jackson Hole. The deeper test is whether long-term yields stay elevated even when inflation expectations are relatively stable. If they do, the market is not simply waiting for the next Federal Reserve decision; it is adjusting to a world in which capital itself is structurally more expensive.