Rocket Lab Faces Wall Street Turbulence Despite Record Backlog and Launch Success

Rocket Lab is firing on all cylinders in orbit, but things look a bit more complicated down on Wall Street. Shares of the aerospace company have taken a hit recently as investors weigh a massive wave of operational success against a proposed stock offering and a slight hiccup in rocket development. Despite outperforming the broader market over the last year, the stock is currently caught in a tug-of-war between strong business fundamentals and short-term dilution fears.

Expanding Commercial Partnerships

Operationally, the company is on a serious hot streak. Just last week, Rocket Lab successfully executed its “The Cosmos Will See You Now” mission, deploying two satellites for the European firm Open Cosmos. Even more impressive is the company’s deepening relationship with Japanese operator Synspective. On March 21, Rocket Lab completed its 84th Electron flight, sending Synspective’s StriX-8 SAR satellite into a 573-kilometer orbit using a custom-built payload fairing. That marked the eighth flawless mission for the Japanese firm. Securing the future of this partnership, Rocket Lab just inked a deal for 19 additional dedicated launches, bringing Synspective’s total up to 27 flights through 2028.

A Two-Billion-Dollar Backlog

The momentum certainly doesn’t stop with a single client. During the first quarter of 2026 alone, Rocket Lab sold 28 new launches, which is nearly as many as they booked in all of last year. This aggressive sales pace has pushed the company’s total backlog across its launch and space systems divisions past the $2 billion mark. A massive chunk of that comes from a recent $190 million contract to provide 20 hypersonic test flights for the US military’s MACH-TB 2.0 program, marking the single largest order in Rocket Lab’s history. Overall, the financial picture has been brightening considerably, with 2025 annual revenue jumping 38% to $602 million.

Navigating Dilution Fears

So why the downward pressure on the stock? It mostly comes down to a classic Wall Street concern regarding dilution. On March 17, Rocket Lab filed an agreement with the SEC to potentially sell up to $1 billion in new shares. Management plans to use the capital for growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. Even though the company already had about $829 million in cash on hand, the sheer size of the potential stock sale spooked the market. Following the announcement, shares dropped roughly 6.5% to around $67.23, as investors decided the immediate dilution risk overshadowed the record-breaking order book.

The Neutron Rocket Hurdle

Beyond the capital raise, investors are also digesting some development delays. Attention has heavily shifted toward the Neutron, Rocket Lab’s highly anticipated medium-lift rocket. Back on January 21, a Stage 1 tank ruptured during a hydrostatic pressure qualification test at the company’s Long Beach, California facility. The company was quick to clarify that the tank was pushed well past expected flight loads, noting that testing to failure is a standard part of validating structural limits and improving design. Thankfully, there was no major damage to the surrounding facility, and a replacement tank is already in production. Still, the January mishap delayed the development schedule, pushing the targeted first launch of the Neutron rocket to the fourth quarter of 2026.

Market Sentiment and Technical Outlook

Wall Street analysts remain relatively optimistic despite the mixed signals. Heading into the February 26 earnings call, where management is expected to provide a detailed update on the Neutron timeline, consensus estimates project revenue of $178.07 million, up nicely from $132.39 million a year ago. The stock carries a general Buy rating, with recent price target hikes from Bank of America to $120 and Morgan Stanley upgrading it to Overweight with a $105 target.

From a technical standpoint, the stock’s momentum is currently a mixed bag. Shares recently hovered around key support at $67. While trading roughly 3% below the 20-day moving average, the stock remains 34.5% above its 100-day average, reflecting a massive 173% surge over the last 12 months. With the RSI sitting at a neutral 63.64 and a bearish MACD signal, it’s clear the market is still deciding how to price in Rocket Lab’s long-term dominance against its short-term growing pains. The company continues to draw heavy institutional interest, holding significant weight in funds like the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (5.66%) and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (4.30%).