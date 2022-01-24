Market cap of Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] reaches 11.39M – now what?

Save Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: SVFD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.18%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Save Foods Gears Up for Growth, Welcoming New CMO, Mia Serra.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced its Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., has hired Mia Serra as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The addition of a marketing, IR & PR executive comes as Save Foods prepares to ramp up worldwide distribution of its product that dramatically reduces food waste and increases produce shelf life.

Mia brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to Save Foods, where she will be in charge of brand strategy and all marketing communications. She will also be involved in the Company’s investor and public relations programs, providing timely insights into the Company’s progress and sharing important milestone with investors.

Over the last 12 months, SVFD stock dropped by -69.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.39 million, with 2.79 million shares outstanding and 2.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.20K shares, SVFD stock reached a trading volume of 23847119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Save Foods Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

SVFD Stock Performance Analysis:

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, SVFD shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Save Foods Inc. [SVFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Save Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] shares currently have an operating margin of -580.93 and a Gross Margin at +61.85. Save Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -685.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] managed to generate an average of -$265,523 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Save Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Save Foods Inc. [SVFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.60% of SVFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVFD stocks are: PSAGOT VALUE HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 125,750, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 22.48% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in SVFD stocks shares; and NOKED CAPITAL LTD, currently with $0.39 million in SVFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Save Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:SVFD] by around 20,727 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 115 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 383,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVFD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 654 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.